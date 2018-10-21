What They Are Saying: Clemson stomps NC State

By: Robert MacRae | 3 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Third-ranked Clemson put a beat down on No. 15 NC State, 41-7, Saturday afternoon at Death Valley.
In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about the Tigers’ big win over the Wolfpack.
It doesn't get old.
Win. Dance. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/6LZIoLvtYw
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 21, 2018
Dabo Swinney: “N.C. State’s a good football team. They just ran into a team today that played to their potential.” @Matt_Fortunahttps://t.co/E7gDisnn6l
— Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) October 21, 2018
Man i had a amazing dream! Clemson ate some good wolf, never had it before until I wake up to turn on Espn to see we really did! #WeAreClemson
— Roderick McDowell (@dowonders25) October 21, 2018
One of those moments – @PackFootball's @nfl_70 takes the time to help a Clemson fan take the field after the game. pic.twitter.com/QYt26ppohN
— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) October 21, 2018
That was fun! #TextileBowl @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/t0SzqRW6IR
— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) October 21, 2018
The defense came to PLAY today. 🔒
10 TFL, 2 INT, held NC St. to 2-12 in 3rd down, 0-2 on 4th down pic.twitter.com/nYmFeK0oUC
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 21, 2018
Work done. Defensive line @ClemsonFB #Brotherhood #powerrangers pic.twitter.com/3DIUrDSWa7
— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 20, 2018
This is so well done @ClemsonFB #laptopgate pic.twitter.com/lFMkAl4kXv
— Ben Milstead (@benmilstead) October 20, 2018
K'Von Wallace ended last year's game at NC State with an interception of Ryan Finley. Today, he just picked another one off and returned it 46 yards to set up a Clemson field goal.
Should you throw towards K'Von Wallace? pic.twitter.com/tHep0b3DLE
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 20, 2018
Thank you, Clemson Family, for an incredible game.#ClemsonFamily #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/XMoJIsO4yR
— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) October 21, 2018
#Clemson played 85 players…39 on offense, 36 on defense and 10 on special teams only.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) October 20, 2018
Clemson beats #15 NC State 41-7. The 34 point margin tied for second largest in school history over a ranked team. Record remains 35 points (38-3) vs. Miami in last year"s ACC title game.
— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 20, 2018
All this focus on how unbeatable Bama is and Clemson has gone totally unnoticed. Perfect spot for Dabo and the Tigers.
— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 20, 2018
Trevor Lawrence's first half: 2️⃣4️⃣4️⃣ yards || 2️⃣1️⃣-for-2️⃣9️⃣ || 1️⃣ TD #ALLIN 🐅 pic.twitter.com/BYwdm9pIFR
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 20, 2018
.@ClemsonFB played 54 players in the first quarter.
— Brian Hennessy (@Brian_ClemsonAC) October 20, 2018
