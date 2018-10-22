Jeff Scott Monday Press Conference Report

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott believes his offense is continuing to improve and allowing the staff to pick the poison to take what the defense is giving them.
Watch coach Scott’s press conference on TCITV:
When Clemson moved back to the No. 2 spot in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls, the Tigers did not think much about it. “I think it is a great place to be where you wake up and you’re (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in Week 8 of the 2018 season. The selections are determined by a vote of a (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says he’s not worried at all about style points. Coach Scott believes the Tigers have reached the level where if they take care of business on the field (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 3. Friday, Nov. 2 Pitt at (…)
It was a good day for co-offesive coordinator Jeff Scott as No. 3 Clemson passed for 380 yards in its 41-7 win over No. 15 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley. Scott on the performance after the (…)
The 2018 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
In the days leading up to this past Saturday’s game with NC State, the pundits questioned Clemson’s secondary. They wondered how they would stand up to quarterback Ryan Finley, who came into the game (…)
Clemson safety K’Von Wallace picked off NC State quarterback Ryan Finley for the third time in three consecutive seasons in the third-ranked Tigers’ 41-7 win over the No. 15 Wolfpack Saturday (…)
The Clemson-NC State game for years has been a game that you circle on the calendar. With State generally find a competitive, well coached football team that doesn’t have an inferiority complex, mixed in (…)
Trevor Lawrence makes it look easy. Time and time again, NC State dared the freshman quarterback to throw an out to the field side coming off the opposite hash. Time and time again, Lawrence made its (…)