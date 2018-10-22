Jeff Scott on if the Tigers need to worry about style points

Jeff Scott on if the Tigers need to worry about style points

Football

Jeff Scott on if the Tigers need to worry about style points

Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says he’s not worried at all about style points.  Coach Scott believes the Tigers have reached the level where if they take care of business on the field they will be fine.

 

 

, , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
5hr

The 2018 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)

reply
18hr

Trevor Lawrence makes it look easy. Time and time again, NC State dared the freshman quarterback to throw an out to the field side coming off the opposite hash. Time and time again, Lawrence made its (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home