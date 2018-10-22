Lawrence, Hyatt win ACC Weekly Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in Week 8 of the 2018 season. The selections are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Deondre Francois, Florida State, Jr.; Orlando, Fla.
Francois completed 29 of 40 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in FSU’s 38-17 win over Wake Forest • It marked his second game of 2018 and the school-record third of his career in which he attempted 40 passes with zero interceptions • Francois also avoided being sacked for the second time this season • He now has eight 300-yard passing games in his career and has accounted for 15 of FSU’s 20 offensive touchdowns on the season.

RUNNING BACK – Antonio Williams, North Carolina, Jr., TB; New London, N.C.
Williams rushed 15 times for a career-high 116 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 40-37 double-overtime loss at Syracuse • Williams had a season-long rush of 56 yards and finished the day with 7.7 yards per carry • Also caught a career-high six passes for 38 yards.

RECEIVER – Jamal Custis, Syracuse, Sr., WR; Philadelphia, Pa.
Custis recorded his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, catching a career-high seven passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in Syracuse’s 40-37 double-overtime win against North Carolina • Averaged 23.1 yards per catch, including receptions of 50 and 68 yards • His 68-yard, catch-and-run at the start of the third quarter set up Syracuse’s second touchdown • Also made a 25-yard touchdown grab in the first overtime that temporarily gave Syracuse a 34-27 lead.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Mitch Hyatt, Clemson, Sr.,; OT, Suwanee, Ga.
Hyatt earned his third ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honor of the season following his performance in the Tigers’ 41-7 win over No. 16 NC State • Graded out at 95 percent with two knockdowns blocks versus the Wolfpack • Helped power Clemson to 471 yards of offense while tying the school record for most career starts by an offensive lineman (49).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Brian Burns, Florida State, Jr., DE; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Burns continued his dominant season in Saturday’s 38-17 win over Wake Forest • Recorded four tackles with two sacks and two tackles for loss • Burns now ranks second nationally in sacks per game • His fourth-down sack  in the first quarter was a turning point, spurring the Seminoles’ comeback from an early 10-0 deficit • Burns now ranks seventh on FSU’s all-time sacks list with 23 and 10th with 35.5 tackles for loss • All nine of his sacks this season have come in ACC games.

LINEBACKER – Ryan Guthrie, Syracuse, Sr., LB; Cumming, Ga.
Guthrie tallied a career-best 12 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 for a loss, and recovered a fumble in Syracuse’s 40-37, double-overtime win against North Carolina • It was Guthrie’s second 10-plus tackle game in the last three outings and the second game in a row in which he recovered a fumble.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Bryce Hall, Virginia, Jr., CB; Harrisburg, Pa.
Hall was a menace to the Duke passing attack in Virginia’s 28-14 victory on Saturday • He picked off a pass late in the third quarter after UVA had taken a 20-7 lead on its previous drive and finished the game with three passes defensed • Targeted nine times and allowed only two catches • Registered five tackles as the Cavaliers held the Blue Devils to 18 points below their season scoring average and 70 yards below their average for total offense • Hall was named to Pro Football Focus’ national team of the week after posting an overall grade of 86.9.

SPECIALIST – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, So., PR; Hampton, Va.
Newsome returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown in Saturday’s 40-37 double-overtime loss at Syracuse • The scoring play was the first punt return TD for a Tar Heel since Ryan Switzer in 2015 • Newsome also had a career day at receiver, catching seven balls for 90 yards and a touchdown • The two touchdowns on Saturday were the first of his career.

ROOKIE  Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Fr., QB; Cartersville, Ga.
Lawrence recorded career highs (and team season highs) in completions (26), attempts (39) and passing yards (308) with one touchdown in Saturday’s 41-7 win over No. 16 NC State • Posted Clemson’s first 300-yard passing performance since Sept. 9, 2017 at Louisville • Led Clemson to a 34-point victory that tied for the second-largest margin of victory against an AP Top 25 team in school history.

