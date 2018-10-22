Fresh off his best game of the season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the game is slowing down for him.

On Monday, the freshman was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for a second time this season after leading the second-ranked Tigers to a 41-7 victory over No. 22 NC State this past Saturday. Lawrence completed a career-high 26 passes, while throwing a career-high 39 passes. He also had a career-high 308 yards and threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

Lawrence and the Tigers (7-0, 4-0 ACC) head to Tallahassee, Fla., this Saturday where they will visit Florida State, who has won three of its last four games.

Lawrence on how the game has slowed down

“It has slowed down a good bit. I’m just getting more comfortable being out there. As far as knowing what to expect a little bit more, it has definitely slowed down.”

Lawrence on his improvement in moving protections

“I can still improve in that area, but compared to when I first got here, even at the beginning of the season, I think that I am seeing stuff a lot better and I’m just kind of knowing what the defense is going to do and being able to get us in a good situation as far as protections.”

Lawrence on playing at Florida State this Saturday

“This is the type of game that I remember watching. Clemson going to Florida State and playing big games, so it is definitely going to be exciting.”

Lawrence on if his receivers tell him to ease up on his throws

“A lot of them say I throw it hard and tell me I need to slow down a little bit sometimes, but we don’t really talk about it too much.”

Lawrence on whether he will see more defenses stacking the box and daring him to beat them

“I can’t tell you, honestly, I don’t know. We will see. Because after Saturday, who knows what they are going to do. They will probably try to do a little bit of both, so we will see.”

Lawrence on making out throws from the opposite hash

“I don’t really think about it like that. When I look across the field, I feel I can make any throw and put the ball anywhere it needs to be so that is kind of more of how I look at it. I think that is definitely a strength.”