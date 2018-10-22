Scott pleased with the fast start Saturday

It was a good day for co-offesive coordinator Jeff Scott as No. 3 Clemson passed for 380 yards in its 41-7 win over No. 15 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley.

Scott on the performance after the bye week

“Really pleased with the way our guys came out after an open week. It’s something we’ve been talking about with the offense all year; getting off to a fast start. I don’t believe we’ve scored on the first drive until today.”

Scott on NC State pushing Clemson to throw

“We knew going into the game that’s what they do offensively. They’ve had a lot of success with that. We went back and watched video two years ago. Deshaun Watson, Mike Williams, Artavis Scott, they’re pressing and they’re going to give you the throws.”

Scott on Trevion Thompson

“I was really pleased with him and really telling him to be patient. It’s a long season. We’ve played 44 games the last three seasons so it’s a long year and really just continue to work when your opportunity comes.”

Scott on Trevor Lawrence

“I think now that Trevor has been our quarterback we kind of know who we are offensively and what we’re going to be… whenever he was the second team guy he was going with different wide outs now he’s up there getting used to the first group.”

Scott on Tee Higgins

“I think the biggest thing is he’s gotten some opportunities. I think the opportunities that he’s gotten he has made a lot of plays.”