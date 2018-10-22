Taggart talks about how FSU's D-line is just as talented as Clemson's

Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked in his weekly press conference about his offensive line going against Clemson’s defensive line. Taggart said that his offensive line gets to go up against his defensive line daily and this the Noles d-line is just as good as Clemson’s.
