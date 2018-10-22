Wilkins going above Dabo's head in pitch to play QB

Christian Wilkins continues to pursue some snaps at quarterback this year for the Tigers. Although Wilkins continues to make his case to head coach Dabo Swinney he has also gone over his head.
Despite Florida State’s overall record of 4-3 and 2-3 mark in the ACC the Seminoles are never a team to overlook for Clemson. The Tigers and Florida State have had some bitter battles in recent years as well (…)
The Associated Press preseason basketball poll has been released. Clemson opens the season at No. 22 in the rankings.
When Clemson moved back to the No. 2 spot in this week’s Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls, the Tigers did not think much about it. “I think it is a great place to be where you wake up and you’re (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their performances in Week 8 of the 2018 season. The selections are determined by a vote of a (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott believes his offense is continuing to improve and allowing the staff to pick the poison to take what the defense is giving them. Watch coach Scott’s press (…)
Clemson offensive coordinator Jeff Scott says he’s not worried at all about style points. Coach Scott believes the Tigers have reached the level where if they take care of business on the field (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 3. Friday, Nov. 2 Pitt at (…)
It was a good day for co-offesive coordinator Jeff Scott as No. 3 Clemson passed for 380 yards in its 41-7 win over No. 15 NC State on Saturday at Death Valley. Scott on the performance after the (…)
The 2018 college football season is now hitting the stretch run and the number of teams fighting for the College Football Playoff is growing smaller each week. Each week The Clemson Insider will take a (…)
In the days leading up to this past Saturday’s game with NC State, the pundits questioned Clemson’s secondary. They wondered how they would stand up to quarterback Ryan Finley, who came into the game (…)