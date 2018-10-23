ESPN’s Galloway: Clemson, not Alabama more likely to miss playoff

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show Tuesday night, analyst Joey Galloway feels Clemson is more likely to miss the College Football Playoff than Alabama.

“This is a tough one. I have been thinking about this one a lot and batting it around. It is just tough,” Galloway said. “It is just really tough to think Alabama will not get in. Even if they drop a game.

“Injuries could mount up. We saw that last season. They had some injuries at linebacker and by the end of the season they did not look like themselves. They got healthy by the time the playoffs started and then they were absolutely fine.

“Clemson, because we saw them drop a game to Syracuse last year, which they should not have done…We have seen them play close games. They go to Florida State coming up in their next game, so I am just going to say Clemson because I just can’t wrap my brain around the Alabama team who looks like they should possibly be playing against the Cincinnati Bengals some weekends. I can’t see them not getting in.”