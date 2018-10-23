ESPN's Pollack likes Clemson to stay undefeated over Alabama

During ESPN’s College Football Playoff: Top 25 show, analyst David Pollack said if he had to pick which team could lose a game before the College Football Playoff selection day–Clemson or Alabama–he believes it could be Alabama.

“I would say Alabama,” Pollack said. “I know that sounds crazy because we have talked about how they are the best team on the planet, but I also think injuries are starting to be significant.

“Jalen Hurts has surgery. Tua, I am not saying he is hurt, but he is a little bit banged up with his knee and you see him just by sliding off the field making him a little more vulnerable. Lets couple that with that fact that they have to play LSU in a couple of weeks. They have to play an SEC Championship Game, whether it be Florida or Georgia in the end that could be another tough game.

“So, I think their road is obviously a lot tougher to get there and with some injuries mounting, we have to look out for Alabama.”