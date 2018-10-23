From the Sidelines: NC State

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this week’s edition my thoughts after watching Clemson dominate NC State for four quarters From the Sidelines of Death Valley.
Clemson Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins spoke to the media on Monday on how confident he is in his fellow defensive linemen saying, “I think we are in a good solid spot.” The Tigers allowed just 297 (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables took some time to speak with the media on Monday afternoon as the Tigers get set to visit Florida State this Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, (…)
On Monday, first-year Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked what he and his coaches must do to get the football program in Tallahassee, Fla., to where Clemson is at right now. “Win,” he (…)
Fresh off his best game of the season, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence says the game is slowing down for him. On Monday, the freshman was named the ACC’s Rookie of the Week for a second time (…)
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said Monday his much-maligned offensive line will be no more tested this coming Saturday against second-ranked Clemson’s famous defensive line than they are going (…)
The Clemson football team has never won four straight against Florida State, nor has it defeated the Seminoles two consecutive times at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., the site of Saturday’s (…)
Florida State head coach Willie Taggart was asked in his weekly press conference about his offensive line going against Clemson’s defensive line this coming Saturday (noon) at Doak Campbell Stadium in (…)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knew the offense could air it out when needed this past Saturday against NC State. So, he was glad to see the passing game come through this past Saturday afternoon at (…)
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins continues to pursue some snaps at quarterback this year for the Tigers. Although Wilkins continues to make his case to head coach Dabo Swinney he has also gone (…)