Patience is paying off for Thompson

Clemson wide receiver Trevion Thompson spoke to the media Monday morning about his role on the team as the second-ranked Tigers prepare to visit Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

With so much depth at wide receiver, Thompson may not get to start, but he is proud of his role on his team and when his number is called he always makes sure he is prepared.

Thompson on his role on the team

“It hasn’t been difficult at all. I know my role on the team and I know what I am capable of. Those guys (receivers) bring a lot to the table, and it just enhances our group as a whole. It doesn’t matter who is in the game…my niche is wherever I am needed, I can do the job.”

Thompson on College Football Playoff ranking

“It doesn’t matter because anything can happen and we just take it one game at a time. The older guys just take it one game at a time, so the younger guys just follow our lead and they do a great job at that.”

Thompson on Trevor Lawrence’s quick release

“That is something we got used to…just knowing that when we turn our head that the ball is going to be there. There is a difference and we just go with the flow no matter who is back there. Chase Brice does a great job of getting the ball out there too. It’s really just the timing of the routes.”

Thompson on the rotation at wide receiver

“We take a lot of pride in that. We help each other out and we all rotate in and out at practice so there is nothing new when it comes to games. We hold each other accountable as far as knowing each other’s assignments and making plays in practice and knowing it’s going to translate into games. We are just hard on each other in practice.”

Thompson, a fifth-year senior, on patiently waiting his turn

“My faith…knowing that it is all His timing. Everything doesn’t happen right away and a lot of people don’t have the glory when they come right in. Looking at some of the older guys who had to be patient like Dorian O’Daniel and Vic Beasley…that’s what motivates me to be patient.”