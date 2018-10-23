Scott: ‘We put ourselves in the driver seat’

Clemson co-offensive coordinator coach Jeff Scott spoke with the media on Monday to recap the performance of the offense in the game against the N.C. State Wolfpack, as well as preview the matchup against the Florida State Seminoles this Saturday.

The Tigers travel to Florida State to play the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., for a noon kickoff.

Scott on what he is most pleased with

“I feel like our guys really took advantage of that extra week that we had and saw good progress in practice. Little things like third down. I think we were much improved, especially in third and long. Also, talking about getting off to a fast start, you know scoring on the first drive and just cleaning up the execution.”

Scott believes Tigers are not where they want to be yet

“We’re very comfortable and confident that if we continue to play well that we’re going to be where we wanna be at the end of the year. And we’re not there yet. We didn’t win the division with that win, we put ourselves in the driver seat.”

Scott gives praise to the offensive line against the Wolfpack

“I felt like our offensive line did a really good job in protection. We had 48 passing attempts, which is a lot. They were challenged this week in their protection…We had two sacks and zero of the two sacks were on the OL…So, for 48 attempts, them not being responsible for a sack, I think, was a really good sign for us moving forward.”

Scott previews the matchup with Florida State’s defense

“Florida State is definitely going to be a big challenge…I believe this will be the best defense that we have faced up to this point…Probably the most explosive defensive end (Brian Burns), in my opinion, that we will have faced since Jadeveon Clowney at South Carolina.”

Scott compares Dabo Swinney to Bobby Bowden

“I think Coach Bowden really was very genuine and he was himself and that is what everyone loved about him. Coach Swinney is very genuine, what you see is what you get. I also think Coach Bowden always took time to speak with people…Coach Swinney is the exact same way, he doesn’t walk past anyone without speaking.”