Swinney says Lawrence is more confident in what he is doing

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney prepares for another in ACC challenge Saturday. With a win this, it will mark the first time the Tigers would beat Florida State four years in a row.

Clemson will take on the Seminoles this Saturday at noon at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Clemson has just two wins at Doak Campbell Stadium since FSU joined the ACC in 1992 – 2006 and 2016.

Swinney on Trevor Lawrence being too patient in the pocket

“He was running for his life in the spring, but now he’s a lot more confident on what’s going on. He’s a little too patient in the pocket. He’s extended some plays and getting some of those critical yards with his legs when the coverage and the opportunity presents itself. I thought he did a really good job with that last week for sure.”

Swinney on respecting every opponent

“Records don’t matter. If records matter, Purdue doesn’t beat an 7-0 Ohio State. Records don’t matter. You’ve got to play the game. Heck, we lost to Syracuse last year, and they won (four) games. That stuff doesn’t have anything to do with the game that you’re getting ready for. That’s why you have to prepare and respect every opponent. If you don’t think they’ve got talent, then you’re not paying attention.”

Swinney on Christian Wilkins’ journey

“I just think he has truly enjoyed the entire journey. All of it…matt drills. I mean he had fun in matt drills. I just think he’s been so committed to what he came back to do. He loves his teammates. The guy graduated last December. You don’t make a decision like that unless you really love where you are and who you’re with and what you do. I just think he knows that this is it.”

Swinney on noon games

“Clemson fans they don’t want to hear me say it, I always say I don’t care. Just tell me when to show up. I just don’t care. I just want to play. I know it’s from a fan’s standpoint, and it’s probably very difficult. It’s hard getting to Clemson. A lot of people travel a long way. I get all that, but why am I going to worry about something I have no control over. That would be such a waste of my time. I could care less because I have zero control, none!”

Swinney on his respect for Florida State

“It’s a place we haven’t had a ton of success at. I’ve got a lot of respect for their program, the place where we are going to be playing, and certainly their players. Very, very talented across the board.”