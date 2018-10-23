Wilkins, Tigers are looking to make history against FSU

Clemson Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins spoke to the media on Monday on how confident he is in his fellow defensive linemen saying, “I think we are in a good solid spot.”

The Tigers allowed just 297 yards against NC State last Saturday. Wilkins and his teammates will take on Florida State this Saturday at noon in Tallahassee, Fla., when No. 2 Clemson visits Doak Campbell Stadium.

Clemson’s seniors are looking to become the first class in Clemson history to beat the Seminoles all four years.

Wilkins on possibly being the first senior class to go 4-0 against the Seminoles

“It will definitely be just another great accomplishment for the senior class. I feel like each year, the senior class is breaking some record or doing something that’s never been done before. That will be a great accomplishment of course, but we are not necessarily focused on that. We are just focusing on coming to this FSU game prepared, so we can get that result.”

Wilkins on the lack of success for FSU this season

“It’s definitely a little different because we’re used to them doing so well. They’ve looked better definitely these past couple of weeks. They’ve been getting a couple of wins, a big win last week. It seems like they’ve started to put it together a little bit, so I’m definitely looking forward to the challenge.”

Wilkins on just having fun

“I’m just doing what I always do. I’m just having a little fun out there. I’m enjoying the game like I always have since I was a little kid. Nothing is more fun than playing the game I love.”

Wilkins on why this year is the best for him at Clemson

“I just feel like this is definitely the closest team we’ve had. I’ve been around a long time, so I’m confident with certain things and aware of certain things. I just know what to expect, and it’s fun to watch the young guys. I see their struggles and help them through that. Me being the older guy, I’ve gone through the same things and can help them with that. It’s been great. I just try and be the best I can be for my teammates, and it makes it more fun and a lot easier.”

Wilkins on Albert Huggins and Jordan Williams

“It’s fun to see Albert, someone I came in with…he’s had a lot of ups and downs with his career, but it’s good to see him be a consistent solid and dependable player. It’s just seeing him get the opportunity and same with Jordan. Jordan is my second born. That’s my second son. It’s definitely good to see him get opportunities and make plays.”