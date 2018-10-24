Brownell holds court at ACC Operation Basketball

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson head coach Brad Brownell held court at the ACC Operation Basketball Wednesday.
Watch coach Brownell discus his Tigers.
CHARLOTTE, NC. — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell represented the Tigers at ACC Operation Basketball Wednesday. The two are not only best friends, but also roommates. (…)
Since Florida State joined the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Clemson game has always been a big-ticket game for the Seminoles. In the 13 previous trips the Tigers have been to Doak Campbell Stadium in (…)
Second-ranked Clemson improved to 7-0 (4-0 ACC) on the season and continued its march toward the College Football Playoff with a dominant 41-7 victory over then No. 16 NC State on Saturday at Death (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed had a surprise when he went to put on his dress shoes for the ACC Operation Basketball event in Charlotte Wednesday morning. The Clemson Insider caught up (…)
CHARLOTTE – Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Johns Swofford is concerned about the integrity of college basketball after hearing all the news that has come out of New York during the College Basketball (…)
CHARLOTTE — ACC commissioner John Swofford made it clear at the ACC Operation Basketball event on Wednesday that he is very concerned with the FBI investigation. Q. Over the course of the (…)
CHARLOTTE — ACC commissioner John Swofford explains the changes to the ACC basketball schedule related to the start of the new ACC network. Q. You talked about television and the 20-game (…)
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of the seniors at Clemson in the rare position to beat Florida State four years in a row. In the history of the rivalry, the Tigers have never won four straight games (…)
During a sit-down interview with ESPN sideline reporter Maria Taylor, which aired on SportsCenter late Tuesday night, former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant said he would want his former head coach, (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney prepares for another in ACC challenge Saturday. With a win this, it will mark the first time the Tigers would beat Florida State four years in a row. Clemson will take on the (…)