ESPN personalities question Taggart's comments about Clemson's D-Line

Earlier this week Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said he was not worried about Clemson’s defensive line. On College Football Live Wednesday on ESPN, host Peter Burns asked analyst Desmond Howard and David Pollack if they are buying Taggart’s comments.

Howard: “Hell to the no! No sir! Clemson’s defensive line is starting to come into their own and playing like we thought they would play. He is going to have some issues. I bet you Deondre Francois ain’t saying that.”

Pollack: “If he is not worried about the Clemson defensive line then he is probably going to be worried about Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and I can keep going down the list. There is plenty to be worried about, Willie. I know it is going to be a tough day at the office.”