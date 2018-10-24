Marcquise Reed discusses the shoe incident

Marcquise Reed discusses the shoe incident

Basketball

Marcquise Reed discusses the shoe incident

CHARLOTTE — Clemson’s Marcquise Reed had a surprise when he went to put on his dress shoes for the ACC Operation Basketball event in Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Reed to get the story.

, , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home