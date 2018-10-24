None of the preseason hype matters to Mitchell, the Tigers

CHARLOTTE — Clemson point guard Shelton Mitchell said the Tigers goal this year is to approach this season just like it did last year when no one was talking about them.

However, that will not be easy to do, especially with expectations being so high in Tigertown this year.

With Mitchell, along with fellow guard Marcquise Reed and center Elijah Thomas, back from a team that went 25-10 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, a lot of people expect Clemson to do the same this season.

The Tigers enter the year ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Basketball Poll, which was released earlier this week. It’s the first time since the 2009-’10 season Clemson was ranked in the preseason poll.

“Once you get out there on that court, none of that matters,” Mitchell said.