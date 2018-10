ESPN analyst Emanuel Acho was asked on College Football Live Thursday if he thought Florida State had a chance to knock off the Tigers Saturday in Tallahassee.

“I think Florida State will come out hyped. They will come out emotional. But, Clemson is just too much. We put some disrespect on their name last week before NC State and then they whooped NC State and reminded everybody why they are a Big Dog. There is no chance. Clemson will roll. They have to roll. They’re too talented.”