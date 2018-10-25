Capers: ‘I love everything about Clemson’

Clemson welcomed a top 2020 wide receiver target back to campus last Saturday for the third time in four home games this season.

Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Ze’Vian Capers returned to Death Valley for Clemson’s homecoming, 41-7 win vs. NC State after attending the Furman and Syracuse games in September.

“It was an amazing experience seeing former players, students and staff during their homecoming,” Capers told TCI. “I love everything about Clemson. They have the best fans, great coaching staff, and the culture. It was great seeing Coach Brandon Streeter, Coach Jeff Scott, Coach Xavier Dye and others. Clemson came out with another dub.”

One day prior to Saturday’s visit, Capers (6-4, 200) hauled in seven catches for 188 yards, including an 81-yard touchdown reception, in Denmark’s win over White County (Cleveland, Ga.) last Friday.

“Coach Swinney and the entire coaching staff were excited to have my family and I back on campus,” he said. “They heard about the big game I had and they wanted me to keep being a leader for my team.”

During the Tigers’ victory over the Wolfpack, Capers kept an eye on Clemson freshman wideouts Justyn Ross and Derion Kendrick. Ross recorded five receptions for 75 yards, while Kendrick had two catches for 24 yards.

“Ross and Kendrick are animals,” Capers said. “Ross makes it look so easy. He makes defenders look silly especially when he made the catch over two defenders. Kendrick has breakout speed and he can change direction tremendously.”

Capers also paid close attention to freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown.

“It would be amazing to catch passes from Trevor Lawrence,” Capers said. “He has the best accuracy in the country and tremendous arm strength. It would be dope if I could catch passes from Trevor Lawrence.”

Capers says that Saturday’s visit won’t be his last to Death Valley this season. In fact, he plans to come back a couple more times before season’s end.

“I plan on visiting again when Clemson plays Louisville and against South Carolina,” he said.

Capers received his first offer from Clemson back in March. Since then, he has collected offers from South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Louisville. He plans to make his college decision early next year.