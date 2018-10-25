Clemson commits remained busy on Friday night as they competed in their high school football games all across the country. In this week’s edition of The Clemson Insider’s Commit Performance of the Week, we go back to Folsom High School in Folsom, California. The Folsom Bulldogs dominated the game against the Grant (Sacramento, Calif.) Pacers and came out with a 53-7 victory. Clemson commit Joe Ngata had a great night playing on both offense and defense in this smack-down.

Ngata is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, 4-star wide receiver out of Folsom, California. On Friday night, he had three receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns while playing on offense. One of his touchdown receptions was within the 10-yard line, a pass from his quarterback to the right hashmark in which Ngata was able to hop into the end zone without being touched.

His other touchdown came from just over 30 yards. He caught the ball a few yards in front of the line of scrimmage and ran through traffic on the right side of the field, all the way in for the six points. Ngata also saw some action on the defensive side of the ball. During his play on defense, he recorded a pair of solo tackles.

Ngata continues to produce numbers for the Folsom Bulldogs. It is going to be interesting to see how Ngata can contribute to Clemson’s wide receiver corps. An already stacked set of receivers at Clemson is going to reload with more talent when the 2019 season gets here.