Holding call finally went Clemson’s way in NC State win

Second-ranked Clemson has what many consider to be the best defensive line in the country with defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, along with defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

However, as good as the Tigers are across the defensive line and as dominant they have been the last two year, until last week’s win over NC State, surprising that had not drawn a holding penalty all year.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Mark Packer Show on ESPNU Radio Thursday and Packer asked him about finally getting a holding call to go his way.

In fact, the Wolfpack was called for holding twice in the game.

“Yeah, it was funny because it was one of those situations where I could have declined it and made it third down and I am like, ‘Heck no man! I am taking it! I am not declining that. I’m taking it.’ We got one. So, you can’t have two until you have one and hopefully, we are headed in the right direction…We are excited about that and hopefully there will more to come down the road.”