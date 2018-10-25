Reed named to preseason All-ACC Team, Tigers picked sixth

Clemson guard Marcquise Reed was tabbed second-team All-ACC on Thursday by league media attending Operation Basketball, the annual preseason media day which was held in Charlotte on Wednesday, Oct. 24. Reed is the first Clemson player to be named to the preseason All-ACC team since Jaron Blossomgame in 2016 and Trevor Booker in 2009 prior to that.

In addition, Clemson was chosen by the attending media to finish sixth in the ACC (receiving one first-place vote). That is the highest preseason prediction for the Tigers since the 2009-10 season when they were also picked to finished sixth.

Reed was named to the second team along with Zion Williamson (Duke), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia), Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) and Ty Jerome (Virginia). He is coming off of a second-team All-ACC season in 2017-18. He averaged 15.8 points (team-best) and 4.7 rebounds per game to help lead the Tigers to a program record 11 wins in the ACC.

He also posted the 14th-most points in a single season with 553 last season, pushing him well over the 1,000 point career mark (1,411). Reed has scored 882 points in a Clemson uniform and is set to top the 1,000-point mark as a Tiger this season. He is now the all-time leader in the Tiger record book in terms of free throw percentage (87.1) and ranks sixth in ACC history.