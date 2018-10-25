Swinney: Secondary is better than what people give them credit for

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Mark Packer Show on ESPNU Radio Thursday and he was asked about his secondary and asked how they have been able turn things around on the back end of the defense.

“They did a great job. I think a lot of rhetoric comes from our second game of the season. It is interesting how things can become storylines and carry over. But, our guys have really played well. It was only that game and, in that game, we really only played bad in the last quarter. We had a two-touchdown lead in the last quarter at Texas A&M. We had some critical errors and some big-time bust where we let a couple of guys loose. Then they had some good plays when we were there…It is easily correctable stuff. Other that, we have really played well. We played some option teams and all that, but I think, starting with the Syracuse game we started to get into a rhythm with our defense and then the Wake Forest game and then obviously against NC State they did a great job. They are getting better. I think we have good depth there and now we got some confidence to go with it. We are going to need it again this week.”