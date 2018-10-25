There’s a reason why Clemson pulls some of the top talent out of Florida

Clemson likes playing in the state of Florida.

Why?

Since losing a heartbreaker in overtime to Florida State back in 2014, the Tigers have won six straight games in the Sunshine State, including the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Tampa.

Clemson, who travels to Tallahassee on Saturday to play ACC Atlantic Division rival Florida State, has defeated some big names in college football during the streak. The Tigers have beaten Oklahoma twice, Miami, Virginia Tech and Alabama in the state of Florida. They have also defeated Saturday’s opponent, Florida State, in a dramatic come-from-behind win at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2016.

The best news for Clemson is it has done it in a talent-rich state such as Florida where some of the nation’s best players come out of high school each year. Currently, the Tigers have six players on its roster from Florida.

Clemson (7-0, 4-0 ACC) also has 2019 Sunshine State commitments from 5-star wide receiver Frank Ladson (Miami), 4-star offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn (Pensacola), 4-star running back Chez Mellusi (Naples) and 3-star punter Aidan Swanson (Bradenton).

“Florida is a huge recruiting area for us and pretty much everybody in the country who recruits Florida,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday during an interview on ESPNU Radio.

However, not every school outside of Florida has played in the state of Florida and been as successful as Clemson when it comes to winning games there in recent years. Under Swinney, the Tigers are 8-7 in Florida, dating back to his first year as the interim coach.

Clemson has won seven of the last eight games it has played in Florida.

“We have had a lot of great players that have come from that state and we have a lot of success here, so we love every opportunity we get to go down there and play,” Swinney said. “We have played in bowl games, played at Florida State and at Miami. We have been to the Orange Bowl and have played in the bowls in Orlando. We played the national championship there in Tampa.

“So, we always look forward to any opportunity we get to go to Florida.”