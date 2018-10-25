Why does ESPN analyst think FSU has no chance to beat Clemson?

ESPN analyst Jonathan Vilma was asked on College Football Live Thursday if Florida State has any chance to beat Clemson on Saturday.

“Slim to none. I love Dabo Swinney, but he sounds like Floyd Mayweather when he is hyping up one of his fights against a former opponent that we know he is going to win and toy with. The fact is, Florida State’s worse position group is the offensive line. Clemson’s best position group is the defensive line. If you win that match up, enough said.

“So, Clemson is going to walk into there, they’re going to beat them up, they’re going to get sacks, they’re going to get pressures, forces fumbles and oh, by the way, they can still run the ball with Travis Etienne on the other side. So, there is no contest. But, I like that he tried to sell it. I will definitely tune in since he wants to sell me this game.”