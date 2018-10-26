By the numbers: Clemson doing something Alabama hasn’t even done

Second-ranked Clemson travel to Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday where it will take on Atlantic Coast Conference rival Florida State. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon and will be televised nationally by ABC.

The Tigers are looking to win a second straight game in Tallahassee, something they have not done in the 31-game history of the rivalry.

Below are some numbers to know as you watch the Tigers and ‘Noles battle for a 32nd time.

1: Clemson entering the week as the only program in the country in the Top 10 in both total offense (522.4, ninth) and total defense (266.3, fourth). Clemson’s 256.1-yard average yardage differential is second-best in the country, less than a half-yard behind Alabama (+256.4).

2.92: That’s the number of rushing yards per carry Florida State is averaging this year. It ranks last in the ACC.

3: That represents the number of touchdowns running back Travis Etienne has scored in each of the last three games, a Clemson record.

4: Clemson attempting to win four consecutive games against Florida State for the first time in series history. Clemson’s active three-game winning streak against the Seminoles is tied for the Tigers’ longest in series history, matching a three-game streak from 2005-07. Clemson can become the first school to defeat Florida State in ACC play in four consecutive years.

6: Clemson has won its last six games it has played in the state of Florida.

7: Each of the last seven years, the winner of this game has won the ACC Championship, including each of the last three years by the Tigers. The winner of this game has played in the ACC Championship game every year since 2009.

8: Clemson attempting to open a season 8-0 for the seventh time in program history and the third time in the last four years (1948, 1981, 2000, 2011, 2015 and 2016). Clemson earned conference titles in five of the previous six seasons in which it opened 8-0. It would mark the fourth time the Tigers have done it under head coach Dabo Swinney.

9: That represents the number of wins Clemson has had vs. Florida State since 2003. The Tigers are 9-6 vs. the Seminoles in the last 15 meetings.

14: That is the number of rushing touchdowns this season by running back Travis Etienne. He needs just three rushing touchdowns to tie the all-time single-season record at Clemson.

17: Clemson has won 17 of its last 18 true road games.

18: That is the number of sacks allowed by the Seminoles so far this season. It ranks 11th in the ACC.

25: The Tigers are 25-1 in their last 26 games against ACC Atlantic Division opponents.

28: That is the number of career touchdowns for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. The sophomore is already ninth in Clemson history in career touchdowns. He has 27 rushing touchdowns, which already ranks ninth all-time as well.

29: Clemson is 29-2, counting the last three ACC Championship Games, in its last 31 games vs. conference opponents.

61: That is the number of tackles for loss FSU has allowed this year. It ranks last in the ACC and nine more than the next closest team.