By the Stars: No. 2 Clemson at Florida State

NC State’s recruiting class was closer in comparison to Clemson’s than prior matchups this season, but the Tigers outplayed the Wolfpack at just about every position.

Trevor Lawrence shined in his first full start at home, throwing for over 300 yards and a touchdown.

He will look to carry that momentum with him to a tough atmosphere in Tallahassee this weekend. Let’s see how the Tigers’ and Seminoles’ recruiting classes match up.

Clemson Florida State
Offense Player Rating Rating Player Offense
LT Mitch Hyatt 5-star 3-star Derrick Kelly LT
LG John Simpson 4-star 3-star Cole Minshew LG
C Justin Falcinelli 3-star 3-star Alex Eberle C
RG Sean Pollard 4-star 3-star Mike Arnold RG
RT Tremayne Anchrum 3-star 3-star Brady Scott RT
WR Tee Higgins 5-star 4-star Keith Gavin WR
TE Milan Richard 4-star 3-star Gabe Nabers TE
QB Trevor Lawrence 5-star 4-star Deondre François QB
RB Travis Etienne 4-star 5-star Cam Akers RB
WR Hunter Renfrow Unranked 3-star Nyqwan Murray WR
WR Amari Rodgers 4-star 3-star Tamorrion Terry WR
Defense Rating Player Rating Player Defense
DE Clelin Ferrell 4-star 4-star Brian Burns DE
DT Dexter Lawrence 5-star 4-star Demarcus Christmas DT
DT Christian Wilkins 5-star 3-star Fredrick Jones DT
DE Austin Bryant 4-star 4-star Janarius Robinson DE
SLB Isaiah Simmons 3-star 3-star Decalon Brooks SLB
MLB Tre Lamar 4-star 4-star Dontavious Jackson MLB
WLB Kendall Joseph 3-star 4-star Jaiden Woodbey WLB
CB A.J. Terrell 4-star 5-star Levonta Taylor CB
FS Tanner Muse 3-star 4-star Stanford Samuels FS
SS K’Von Wallace 3-star 3-star A.J. Westbrook SS
CB Trayvon Mullen 4-star 4-star Kyle Myers CB

Outside of Texas A&M, Florida State has the most evenly matched recruiting class of Clemson’s regular season opponents. The one area that the Tigers need to exploit is the Seminoles’ offensive line. They have had plenty of trouble this year, and Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell should have fun in the backfield on Saturday. While FSU started off slowly this year, its recent success and home field may make for a competitive game. If Clemson’s running game can re-emerge this week and Lawrence can replicate last week’s performance, the Tigers will have a good chance to roll out of Doak Campbell Stadium with the win.

