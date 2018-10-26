By the Stars: No. 2 Clemson at Florida State

NC State’s recruiting class was closer in comparison to Clemson’s than prior matchups this season, but the Tigers outplayed the Wolfpack at just about every position.
Trevor Lawrence shined in his first full start at home, throwing for over 300 yards and a touchdown.
He will look to carry that momentum with him to a tough atmosphere in Tallahassee this weekend. Let’s see how the Tigers’ and Seminoles’ recruiting classes match up.
|Clemson
|Florida State
|Offense
|Player
|Rating
|Rating
|Player
|Offense
|LT
|Mitch Hyatt
|5-star
|3-star
|Derrick Kelly
|LT
|LG
|John Simpson
|4-star
|3-star
|Cole Minshew
|LG
|C
|Justin Falcinelli
|3-star
|3-star
|Alex Eberle
|C
|RG
|Sean Pollard
|4-star
|3-star
|Mike Arnold
|RG
|RT
|Tremayne Anchrum
|3-star
|3-star
|Brady Scott
|RT
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|5-star
|4-star
|Keith Gavin
|WR
|TE
|Milan Richard
|4-star
|3-star
|Gabe Nabers
|TE
|QB
|Trevor Lawrence
|5-star
|4-star
|Deondre François
|QB
|RB
|Travis Etienne
|4-star
|5-star
|Cam Akers
|RB
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Unranked
|3-star
|Nyqwan Murray
|WR
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|4-star
|3-star
|Tamorrion Terry
|WR
|Defense
|Rating
|Player
|Rating
|Player
|Defense
|DE
|Clelin Ferrell
|4-star
|4-star
|Brian Burns
|DE
|DT
|Dexter Lawrence
|5-star
|4-star
|Demarcus Christmas
|DT
|DT
|Christian Wilkins
|5-star
|3-star
|Fredrick Jones
|DT
|DE
|Austin Bryant
|4-star
|4-star
|Janarius Robinson
|DE
|SLB
|Isaiah Simmons
|3-star
|3-star
|Decalon Brooks
|SLB
|MLB
|Tre Lamar
|4-star
|4-star
|Dontavious Jackson
|MLB
|WLB
|Kendall Joseph
|3-star
|4-star
|Jaiden Woodbey
|WLB
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|4-star
|5-star
|Levonta Taylor
|CB
|FS
|Tanner Muse
|3-star
|4-star
|Stanford Samuels
|FS
|SS
|K’Von Wallace
|3-star
|3-star
|A.J. Westbrook
|SS
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|4-star
|4-star
|Kyle Myers
|CB
Outside of Texas A&M, Florida State has the most evenly matched recruiting class of Clemson’s regular season opponents. The one area that the Tigers need to exploit is the Seminoles’ offensive line. They have had plenty of trouble this year, and Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell should have fun in the backfield on Saturday. While FSU started off slowly this year, its recent success and home field may make for a competitive game. If Clemson’s running game can re-emerge this week and Lawrence can replicate last week’s performance, the Tigers will have a good chance to roll out of Doak Campbell Stadium with the win.