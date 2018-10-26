Clemson announces sell out for South Carolina, Duke games

Clemson announces sell out for South Carolina, Duke games

Football

Clemson announces sell out for South Carolina, Duke games

Clemson announced Friday that all tickets are sold out for the Tigers’ game against South Carolina on Nov. 24 at Death Valley as well as the Duke game on Nov. 17.

Clemson’s game against Louisville on Nov. 3 may be the last opportunity for fans currently without tickets to get a chance to see the Tigers at Death Valley this season.

For fans looking to purchase tickets to that contest, tickets are available at this link: http://bit.ly/louvsclem18.

, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
2hr

As we continue further along the college football season, it is that time of the year once again, it is time to look at the top Heisman candidates for this season and who is likely to walk away with the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home