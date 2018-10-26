Clemson announces sell out for South Carolina, Duke games

Clemson announced Friday that all tickets are sold out for the Tigers’ game against South Carolina on Nov. 24 at Death Valley as well as the Duke game on Nov. 17.

Clemson’s game against Louisville on Nov. 3 may be the last opportunity for fans currently without tickets to get a chance to see the Tigers at Death Valley this season.

For fans looking to purchase tickets to that contest, tickets are available at this link: http://bit.ly/louvsclem18.