ESPN analyst questions Clemson’s schedule

On ESPN’s College Football Live on Friday, the analysts were asked what they are interested to see Tuesday night when the initial College Football Playoff rankings are released.

ESPN’s Desmond Howard answered saying he is curious to see if the selection committee will put Notre Dame ahead of Clemson in the CFP rankings.

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, while Notre Dame is No. 3 according to both polls.

“How about Notre Dame and Clemson,” Howard said. “Because Notre Dame, I think, has had more quality wins. Obviously they beat a Michigan team that’s really hot right now. But Clemson, who have that beat that you’re like oh, that’s a great win? I mean North Carolina State, Wake Forest, all these games we thought would be competitive… A&M was a really good win on the road early in the season, but outside of that… So, I want to see like Notre Dame and Clemson, where do they put those two teams.”

The first CFP rankings will be unveiled at 7 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.