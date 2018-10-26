Peach State DB talks Clemson visit

A junior defensive back with a dozen major offers to his name made his way back to Clemson last weekend.

Marietta (Ga.)’s Dawson Ellington returned to Death Valley for the Tigers’ 41-7 win over NC State on Saturday.

“The visit was great,” he said. “The Clemson fans were into the game as usual. The stadium was loud and packed and crazy, and the team played great.”

Ellington, who also attended Clemson’s games against Troy in 2016 and Boston College last season, liked what he saw from the Tigers’ secondary against the Wolfpack.

“The secondary played lights out,” he said. “They have always been lock down.”

What did Ellington (5-11, 185) hear from Clemson’s coaches while on campus?

“Just stay in the books and ball out on the field,” he said.

According to Ellington, Clemson is planning to pay him a visit at Marietta High School.

“They said that they were going to stop by the school to see me,” he said.

Ellington lists verbal Power Five offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Wisconsin, Louisville, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and UCLA.

The Peach State prospect is high on Clemson and says an offer from the Tigers would vault them into his top group.

“If that happens they will be in my top,” Ellington said.

Ellington has also visited NC State and Duke this season and said he is planning trips to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

As a sophomore last season, Ellington totaled 21 tackles, six pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery on defense along with two touchdowns on offense.