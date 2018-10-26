Seniors look to make history against Noles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An active member of the ACC has never beaten Florida State in four consecutive meetings. Saturday second-ranked Clemson’s senior class has the opportunity to be the first group of seniors to do so.

Each year it seems the conversation arises about the Tiger senior class checking off another milestone and this one would be yet another first-time mark checked off under head coach Dabo Swinney’s leadership.

Clemson trails 20-11 in the all-time series with the Seminoles but in the last fifteen meeting the Tigers have come out on top nine times. Also, in that span it has won three consecutive games twice including the current streak.

It had the opportunity on one other occasion in 2008, a game it lost 41-27, but the seniors and coaching staff are well aware of the milestone. While the streak is not at the forefront of their thoughts, the Tigers know the implications of reaching that feat.

Swinney is impressed with the initiative of this group of seniors to set goals as a team as players in addition to the program goals including winning their fourth straight over Florida State.

“This is a very prideful group that is very aware of the opportunities they have outside of what our team goals are. They have goals within the goals, a lot of things they would love to accomplish,” Swinney said. “That is something that no ACC team has ever done, and it would be a great accomplishment.”

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is not putting the streak as his utmost priority and focus but is eager to win the fourth straight over his divisional riveal.

“It would be another great accomplishment for the senior class, every year it seems like there is a new record or something that hasn’t been done before,” said Wilkins. We aren’t necessarily focused on that but just coming and putting in work to get that result we want, to win four in a row.”

Senior wide receiver Hunter Renfrow did not hold back as much about the significance of sweeping the Seminoles but knows they have to face a very talented team despite the Noles’ lackluster 4-3, 2-3 record.

“That’d be a cool accomplishment that’s never been done before so we would love to add that to the resumé,” Renfrow said. “They have a talented team so let’s win four here and the next team will win five.”

The Tigers travel to Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday for a noon kickoff against their divisional rival in Florida State.