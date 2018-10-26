The latest on in-state WR Hyatt

Jalin Hyatt of Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork has been a frequent visitor to Clemson this season. The 2020 wide receiver attended the Tigers’ games vs. Furman and Georgia Southern in September, and returned for Clemson’s 41-7 win over NC State last Saturday at Death Valley.

“It was great,” Hyatt said of the latest visit. “It was a loud atmosphere. I enjoyed my time there.”

Hyatt’s interest in Clemson is evident by his three appearances on campus in the first four home games. The Tigers are showing significant interest in Hyatt as well, and he had a chance to catch up with the staff Saturday.

“They told me to keep working. Stay focused and humbled,” said Hyatt, who caught 36 passes for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first seven games as a junior this season.

Hyatt (6-2, 165) was accompanied to Clemson by his mother, father and brother. His parents grew up South Carolina fans, though Hyatt says they are looking at the recruiting process through an objective lens.

“Since I’m getting recruited now we have no favorite team,” he said. “We will keep everything open.”

Hyatt holds offers from Virginia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Indiana and Appalachian State, while South Carolina is among other schools showing interest along with Clemson.

If the Tigers throw their hat in the ring with an offer, how would it impact his recruitment?

“They will be up there,” he said. “But right now I’m just going to play my game and keep everything open.”

Hyatt is planning to visit Clemson again for the South Carolina game on Nov. 24 and plans to visit Virginia Tech for its game against Miami on Nov. 17 as well.

Hyatt also visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott scouted Hyatt at one of his games earlier this season.