1-on-1 with Monte Lee

1-on-1 with Monte Lee

Baseball

1-on-1 with Monte Lee

TCI went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers scrimmage with Coastal Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.

The Tigers outscored Coastal Carolina 9-8 as the teams played 14 innings.

 

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense to get adjusted on Saturday. But, once they did, Florida State had no answer for them. Thanks to Lawrence’s four (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home