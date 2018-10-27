1-on-1 with Monte Lee

TCI went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers scrimmage with Coastal Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.
The Tigers outscored Coastal Carolina 9-8 as the teams played 14 innings.
TCI went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers scrimmage with Coastal Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore.
The Tigers outscored Coastal Carolina 9-8 as the teams played 14 innings.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was extremely pleased with how his defense played in No. 2 Clemson’s 59-10 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium. Venables on the defense (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following second-ranked Clemson’s 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, Trevor Lawrence talked about Christian Wilkins’ rushing (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense to get adjusted on Saturday. But, once they did, Florida State had no answer for them. Thanks to Lawrence’s four (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the Tigers destroyed Florida State, 59-10, at Doak Campbell Stadium. Lawrence (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles after the Tigers’ 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium. “It was an unbelievable (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with the overall performance of the No. 2 Clemson offense in its 59-10 beat down over Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium. (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will stop pushing to play quarterback now that he scored the rushing touchdown in the (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State was supposed to be No. 2 Clemson’s toughest opponent the reminder of the regular season. If that’s the case, the Tigers are going to roll over everyone else in (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was quite the beat down in Tallahassee as No. 2 Clemson came in and defeated Florida State 59-10. The Tigers’ 59 points is the most points ever given up by the (…)