Clemson has near record second quarter against FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while to get things going, but eventually No. 2 Clemson got things rolling on offense, and boy did they ever.

The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead at the break. It marked the first time since 2013 vs. The Citadel they scored 28 points in a quarter. Clemson had 165 total yards in the second quarter and 16 first downs.

Trevor Lawrence completed 18 of 21 pass for 188 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers, while wide receiver Tee Higgins caught touchdown passes of seven and three yards and had six catches overall for 62 yards.

Then defensive tackle Christian Wilkins got in the act when he lined up as the tailback in the Power I-formation at the FSU 1-yard line with Dexter Lawrence as the lead fullback. With Lawrence paving a path, Wilkins easily scored to give Clemson a 21-0 lead with 3:34 to play in the half.

Garrett Williams, whose dad Dayne played for Bobby Bowden at Florida State back in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, scored on a 2-yard plunge with 1:07 to go in the second quarter. Dayne Williams scored more than 25 touchdowns in his career at Florida State.

It was Garret’s first career touchdown for the Tigers.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead when Lawrence found Higgins in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. The Clemson receiver out jumped two Seminole defenders for the pass with 13:19 to play in the first quarter.

The Seminoles initially held Clemson short of the sticks and forced a Greg Huegel field goal attempt, which he badly missed to the right. However, they were called for roughing the kicker and the Tigers took advantage of the mistake with the touchdown to Higgins.

Clemson increased the lead to 14-0 when Higgins caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence with 7:49 to go in the half to cap a 9-play, 58-yard drive.

The Tigers had 247 yards overall, while holding FSU to 65 yards, including minus-4 yards rushing. Seminoles’ quarterback Deondre Francois was 10-of-22 for 69 yards and was intercepted once. Tre Lamar returned the interception 43 yards to key the Wilkins’ touchdown.

Florida State finished the first half 2-for-10 on third down in the opening half and had just six first downs.