Clemson jumps ahead 14-0

TALLAHASSEE, FLA–Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 14-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The drive took 3:17, covering 58 yards on nine plays.

Clemson found some offensive momentum on its second drive of the first quarter after taking over with decent field position at its own 42. Travis Etienne rushed for a pair of first downs with gains of 10 and 15 yards. Lawrence completed all three of his passes in the redzone including the three-yard touchdown to Higgins on an out route.