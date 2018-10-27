Clemson strikes first in second quarter

Clemson strikes first in second quarter

Feature

Clemson strikes first in second quarter

Clemson struck first early in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting it up 7-0 with 13:19 to play in the first half. The drive covered 69 yards on eight plays in 2:45.

The Tigers struggled offensively for much of the first quarter before Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross for 41-yards on the final play of the quarter.

After three incompletions Greg Huegel missed a field goal from 40-yards but a roughing the kicker penalty gave Clemson the ball with first down at the 12. Lawrence capped the drive with a jump ball to the front corner of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown to Higgins on third and five.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
10m

TALLAHASSEE, FLA–Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 14-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The drive took 3:17, covering 58 yards on nine (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home