Clemson strikes first in second quarter

Clemson struck first early in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting it up 7-0 with 13:19 to play in the first half. The drive covered 69 yards on eight plays in 2:45.

The Tigers struggled offensively for much of the first quarter before Lawrence connected with Justyn Ross for 41-yards on the final play of the quarter.

After three incompletions Greg Huegel missed a field goal from 40-yards but a roughing the kicker penalty gave Clemson the ball with first down at the 12. Lawrence capped the drive with a jump ball to the front corner of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown to Higgins on third and five.