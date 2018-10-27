Elliott: "Best is the standard"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with the overall performance of the No. 2 Clemson offense in its 59-10 beat down over Florida State in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Elliott on the slow start offensively

“Shout out to the defense for coming out on fire and giving us some extra chances to get settled in. The plays were there. We had a shot down the field early. Trevor overthrew it just a little bit. Wanted to get a little bit more early establishing the run game and get ahead of the chains so a little bit off script but after they settled in, we had some explosive plays and everybody’s energy just increased.”

Elliott on the scoring difference

“I thought the guys were going to accept the challenge. We knew that we were getting ready to play a defense that was very, very good at stopping the run. They had I think the No. 2 person in the country in sacks. We knew we had a big challenge to be able to establish the run to make them stay on us.”

Elliott on four straight wins against Florida State

“Being a player I’ve been on the other side of a game like this down here in Tallahassee but we talk about “Best is the Standard” and to be the best you have to do things that haven’t been done.”

Elliott on Trevor Lawrence

“Each week he just gets more and more comfortable with the whole system. You see him, he’s changing protections. He knows when he’s hot. He’s moving in the pocket. He has great command of the system and now that allows us to put more on his plate.”

Elliott on whether or not this is a “statement” win

“For us we’re going to focus on the fact that we were able to score points and we had one turnover late so the first couple of units did a good job of protecting the ball. We didn’t run the ball as effectively as we wanted to and as we’ve done in the past.”