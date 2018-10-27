ESPN College GameDay crew make their picks for Clemson vs. FSU

ESPN analysts Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit unanimously picked Clemson to beat Florida State today on ESPN’s College GameDay telecast.

“I think Clemson has too much offense,” Howard said. “I like what Trevor Lawrence is doing right now. I do think it will be competitive, but I got Clemson.”

Said Corso: “Clemson, but 16 is too many points. The Noles cover.”

Herbstreit added, “I’m with you, man. This Florida State defense has what it takes to be competitive. They’re going to be competitive, they’re going to play spirited. The problem is, as Des said earlier, that offensive line is an issue. It’s a mismatch against that Clemson front. So, Florida State hangs around with (Deondre) Francois making a play or too, but give me Clemson.”