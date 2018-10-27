ESPN College GameDay personalities comment on Clemson vs. FSU

On ESPN’s College GameDay telecast Saturday morning, analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard and host Rece Davis commented on second-ranked Clemson’s game against Florida State, which kicks off at noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

Herbstreit: “Dabo knows he’s got to have his team ready to go.”

Howard: “Yeah man, the Noles have some athletes.”

Herbstreit: “The Noles will be ready. Noles looking to try to save their season by upsetting Clemson.”

Howard: “This would be huge for Willie Taggart, too, if they can pull this one out.”

Davis: “Ole Tigers better be careful in there. The Seminoles showing just a little bit of a spark.”

