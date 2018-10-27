Halftime Gallery: Clemson routing Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson scored 28-second quarter points as the Tigers rolled to a 28-0 lead over Florida State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here is a link to a photo gallery from the action. LINK
Clemson sets all kinds of records in routing the Seminoles
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State was supposed to be No. 2 Clemson’s toughest opponent the reminder of the regular season. If that’s the case, the Tigers are going to roll over everyone else in (…)
Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was quite the beat down in Tallahassee as No. 2 Clemson came in and defeated Florida State 59-10. The Tigers’ 59 points is the most points ever given up by the (…)
Instant Replay: No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10
Second-ranked Clemson defeated Florida State, 59-10, on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The Tigers improved to 8-0 (5-0 ACC), while the Seminoles fell to 4-4 (2-4). Here’s a look back (…)
Rodgers goes the distance puts Tigers in front 35-0
Clemson extended its lead to 35-0 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers with 14:12 to play in the third quarter. The drive was two plays for 61 yards in 35 seconds. After (…)
Clemson has near record second quarter against FSU
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while to get things going, but eventually No. 2 Clemson got things rolling on offense, and boy did they ever. The Tigers scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a (…)
Wilkins collects first rushing touchdown in true "power-I"
TALLAHASSEE, FLA—Clemson surged ahead 21-0 on a two-yard touchdown run by Christian Wilkins with 3:34 to play in the first half. The Tigers’ drive covered 30 yards in four plays and spanned 1:18. (…)
Clemson jumps ahead 14-0
TALLAHASSEE, FLA–Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 14-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The drive took 3:17, covering 58 yards on nine (…)
Clemson strikes first in second quarter
Clemson struck first early in the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins putting it up 7-0 with 13:19 to play in the first half. The drive covered 69 yards on (…)
ESPN College GameDay crew make their picks for Clemson vs. FSU
ESPN analysts Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit unanimously picked Clemson to beat Florida State today on ESPN’s College GameDay telecast. “I think Clemson has too much (…)