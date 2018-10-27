Halftime Gallery: Clemson routing Seminoles

Halftime Gallery: Clemson routing Seminoles

Feature

Halftime Gallery: Clemson routing Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson scored 28-second quarter points as the Tigers rolled to a 28-0 lead over Florida State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here is a link to a photo gallery from the action. LINK

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

TALLAHASSEE, FLA–Trevor Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a three-yard touchdown giving Clemson a 14-0 lead with 7:49 remaining in the first half. The drive took 3:17, covering 58 yards on nine (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home