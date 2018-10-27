It was a history kind of day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense to get adjusted on Saturday. But, once they did, Florida State had no answer for them.

Thanks to Lawrence’s four touchdown passes and another 300-yard passing effort, the second-ranked Tigers scored 28-second quarter points before cruising to a 59-10 victory at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

“They have a good defense. They started off really fast and did some good stuff. So, we had to get adjusted,” Lawrence said. “You know, that is a good thing about our team. When we need to, we can lean on our defense. We have a really good defense, so they picked us up and once we got rolling we felt confident in our plan.”

Lawrence finished the afternoon completing 20-of-37 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Both numbers allowed him to pass Deshaun Watson’s freshman records for passing yards and touchdowns thrown in a season.

Lawrence now has 1,490 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“That just kind of speaks for itself,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “Each week, he just gets more and more comfortable with the whole system. You see him. He is changing protections. He knows when he is hot, and he is moving the pocket. He just has great command of the system and now that just allows us to put more on his plate. He is handling it well and now you know, no matte what stage that he is on, he is going to perform.”

In the first half, Lawrence performed with two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins for seven and three yards, while in the second half he found Amari Rodgers for touchdown passes of 68 and 58 yards. Rodgers finished the game with six catches for a career-high 156 yards. Higgins caught six passes as well for 62 yards.

“I just feel like we are executing well and that we are on the same page in all the stuff that we are doing,” Lawrence said. “So, it was really good.”

Clemson (8-0, 5-0 ACC) did it all by finishing the day with 524 total yards, while at same time handing the Seminoles their worst home loss in school history as well as tying the 49-point margin of victory Florida established against them in the 1973 game.

“It means a lot,” Lawrence said. “We talked a lot this week about being the only team to beat them four times in a row, so it was kind of a history day. It was an awesome day.”

The Tigers have outscored their last three opponents—Wake Forest, NC State and Florida State–163-20.

“We are in a good spot,” Lawrence said. “We still have a lot of things that we can do better. We are getting better every week and we are staring to play really well when it matters. It is definitely exciting.”