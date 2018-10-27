Lawrence gets high praise on ESPN College GameDay

On ESPN’s College GameDay telecast Saturday morning, show host Rece Davis noted that against NC State last weekend, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence correctly flipped protection eight times, and at least 10 of his passes in a 300-yard passing effort were tags on called runs.

Analyst David Pollack commented that Lawrence is showing why Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made the decision to name him the starter over Kelly Bryant following the fourth game of the season.

“The ceiling for this cat is as high as you can possibly imagine,” Pollack said. “This is why Clemson is the second-best team in the country and this offense is humming.”

Added analyst Kirk Herbstreit: “That’s why when they made that decision, it had everything to do with looking back to the Alabama game last year as much as what was happening this year. Brandon Streeter, their quarterback coach, doesn’t get talked about enough. He has a lot to do with the development and what we’ve seen from Trevor Lawrence.”

Herbstreit added he thinks Lawrence will have a big game for second-ranked Clemson against Florida State at noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

“On the outside, Tee Higgins and his size, Justyn Ross and his size against (Levonta) Taylor and these corners on islands, I see Lawrence making big plays through the air,” he said. “Get the ball out of his hands. I like Clemson. They’re going to be challenged, but I like them to win today.”