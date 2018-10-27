Lawrence: 'It was cool' seeing Wilkins score

Lawrence: 'It was cool' seeing Wilkins score

Football

Lawrence: 'It was cool' seeing Wilkins score

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following second-ranked Clemson’s 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium, Trevor Lawrence talked about Christian Wilkins’ rushing touchdown against the Noles.

Lawrence said they worked hard on that play all week.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
16m

TCI went 1-on-1 with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following the Tigers scrimmage with Coastal Carolina Saturday at Doug Kingsmore. The Tigers outscored Coastal Carolina 9-8 as the teams played 14 innings.   (…)

reply
1hr

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It took a little while for Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense to get adjusted on Saturday. But, once they did, Florida State had no answer for them. Thanks to Lawrence’s four (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home