Player of the Game: No. 2 Clemson 59, Florida State 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It was quite the beat down in Tallahassee as No. 2 Clemson came in and defeated Florida State 59-10. The Tigers’ 59 points is the most points ever given up by the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Tigers finished the day with 404 passing yards and a total of 120 rushing yards, while Florida State passed for 268 yards and had -21 rushing yards.

The Tigers can credit a large part of the victory to freshman receiver Amari Rodgers who finished the day with six receptions for 156 yards with two touchdowns, including a 68-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

He also had a punt return that set up the second score for the Tigers as they started at their own 42-yard line.

Clemson will be back in action next weekend as it takes on Louisville in Death Valley at noon.