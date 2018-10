Clemson extended its lead to 35-0 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Amari Rodgers with 14:12 to play in the third quarter. The drive was two plays for 61 yards in 35 seconds.

After Travis Etienne rushed for three yards on first down Lawrence connected with Rodgers on a slant play and Rodgers showed off his dangerous speed going the distance for the 58-yard touchdown.