Swinney: "It was an unbelievable day"

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was all smiles after the Tigers’ 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

“It was an unbelievable day,” Swinney said.

Watch Swinney’s postgame press conference on TCITV:

