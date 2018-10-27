Two-Minute Drill: 2 Tigers have special game in romp over FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christian Wilkins and Garrett Williams had great moments in the Tigers’ 59-10 victory at Florida State Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahasse, Fla.

Wilkins scored on a one-yard run in the second quarter on a special play designed for him called “The Fridge Package.”

Williams scored on a two-yard run in the third quarter. Williams score was special because his dad, Dayne, scored 24 touchdowns during the his career at Florida State.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney put in both plays for Williams and Wilkins this past week.

