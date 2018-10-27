Venables proud of defense's "business-like approach"

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was extremely pleased with how his defense played in No. 2 Clemson’s 59-10 victory over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Venables on the defense today

“I loved it. Just a great attitude. Business-like approach. Had a great week of practice and woke up this morning and our guys were focused and just had a real hunger to them.”

Venables on Tre Lamar’s interception

“I thought it was going to get stripped because of the way he was carrying it… great job I think Dexter (Lawrence) tipped it and it was a big play for us.”

Venables on the secondary

“I thought our guys made pretty good adjustments there when the game was still in doubt and again we’ve developed some depth back there at both safety and corner.”

Venables on playing the entire travel roster

“Obviously I think from a morale standpoint, guy have to work every bit as hard and invest and show up every day. There’s nothing that’s more rewarding than the opportunity of play. That’s why you work.”